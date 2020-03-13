Insider Buying: Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) insider James Dickson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($8,287.29).

James Dickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, James Dickson acquired 2,500 shares of Vianet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £3,375 ($4,439.62).

Shares of Vianet Group stock opened at GBX 126.75 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45. Vianet Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23).

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

