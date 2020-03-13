Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases 980 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Richard Armitage bought 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,803 ($23.72) on Friday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,262.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,249.55 ($29.59).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

