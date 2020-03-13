Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases 980 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Richard Armitage bought 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79).

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,803 ($23.72) on Friday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,262.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Victrex to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($25.52) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,249.55 ($29.59).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report