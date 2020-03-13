Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Acquires £99,970 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

SPX opened at GBX 7,775 ($102.28) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,952 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,497.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a one year low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a one year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPX. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,640 ($113.65).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.