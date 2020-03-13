Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) Insider Larry Glenn Lipman Acquires 50,000 Shares

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) insider Larry Glenn Lipman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,496.71).

LON SSTY opened at GBX 18.10 ($0.24) on Friday. Safestay PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.15.

Get Safestay alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Safestay from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.