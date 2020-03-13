Hugh J. Twiss Purchases 2,500 Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) Stock

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) insider Hugh J. Twiss acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,221.52).

LON:IVI opened at GBX 226.70 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 278.68. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.33 ($4.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

