Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires £19,380 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £19,380 ($25,493.29).

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Martyn Coffey acquired 20 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($193.63).

On Friday, January 3rd, Martyn Coffey acquired 18 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £153.54 ($201.97).

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 665.50 ($8.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 782.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 754.64. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 539 ($7.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

