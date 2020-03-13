Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) Insider Lisa Arnold Purchases 10,000 Shares

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) insider Lisa Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900 ($26,177.32).

LON:PCGH opened at GBX 192.27 ($2.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.61. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.77 ($3.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

