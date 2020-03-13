Insider Buying: Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) insider Ashe Windham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($28,545.12).

LON RICA opened at GBX 223 ($2.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.77. Ruffer Investment Company Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 231 ($3.04).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

