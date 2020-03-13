Aduro BioTech Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,110 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,232,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

