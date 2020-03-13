Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.85.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 94,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

