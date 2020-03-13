KeyCorp Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of BRY opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.32%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

