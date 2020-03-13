Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASPS. ValuEngine cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ASPS opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.18% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

