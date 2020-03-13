Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

