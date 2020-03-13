Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report