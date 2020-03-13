Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:APLE)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APLE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

