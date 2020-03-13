Piper Sandler Weighs in on BP plc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

BP opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. BP has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in BP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Black Swan

Earnings History and Estimates for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report