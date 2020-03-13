Piper Sandler Weighs in on BP plc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

BP opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. BP has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BP by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in BP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

