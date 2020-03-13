Analysts Set Expectations for Argo Group’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Argo Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. BidaskClub cut Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after buying an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

