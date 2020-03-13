Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 19,894 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

