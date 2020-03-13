Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $16.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $40.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $88.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $108.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,280.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,835.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,947.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,496,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

