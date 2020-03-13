Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after buying an additional 307,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after buying an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.