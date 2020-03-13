Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $95.42 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,467 shares of company stock worth $2,340,480. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

