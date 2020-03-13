Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

