Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHKP. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc Reduced by Analyst
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Hornby Plc Insider Kirstie Gould Acquires 13,730 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Electrocomponents plc Insider Lindsley Ruth Purchases 10,000 Shares
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited Insider Acquires 70,000 Shares of Stock
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares
M&G Plc Insider Clare Thompson Acquires 20,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report