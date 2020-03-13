Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.15.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 74,141 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,728,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after buying an additional 327,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

