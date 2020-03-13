Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

