Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cypress Semiconductor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CY. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $89,740,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $12,144,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,915,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

