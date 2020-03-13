Piper Sandler Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18).

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 9.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 758,042 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,008 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.