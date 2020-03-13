Dril-Quip, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Dril-Quip in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

DRQ opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.91 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $56.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.