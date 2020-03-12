Blue Whale Capital LLP Makes New $9.67 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 293,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,392,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,433.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.88. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.