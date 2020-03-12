Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,735,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

ELS stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

