Alaska Permanent Capital Management Invests $865,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,482 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 14,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,793,194 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $598,187,000 after purchasing an additional 265,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a market cap of $1,168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

