Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director Acquires $95,745.00 in Stock

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

