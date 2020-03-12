Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

