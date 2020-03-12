Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 500.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

