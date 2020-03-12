Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Adobe stock opened at $315.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $252.03 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

