Eaton Vance Management Makes New $238,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ONEOK to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

