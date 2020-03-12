3,120 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,120 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

