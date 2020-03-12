Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 2,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,820.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $941.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,992.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,840.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,660.98 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

