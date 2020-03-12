Christopher D. Pappas Acquires 7,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UNVR stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.
Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.