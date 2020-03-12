Christopher D. Pappas Acquires 7,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UNVR stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Univar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Univar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Univar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.