KBC Group NV Has $287,000 Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $807.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

