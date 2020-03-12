Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 236 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

