Korea Investment CORP Acquires 221,800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,102,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

