Loop Capital Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective dropped by Loop Capital from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.93.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,433.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $876.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.