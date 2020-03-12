BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.78 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,415 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

WMB stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

