Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

