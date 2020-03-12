Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Owens Corning
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Owens Corning
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc.
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc.
15,912 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.
15,912 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Signature Bank
Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Signature Bank
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Co.
Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report