Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $912.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,095.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,091.11. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $903.50 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

