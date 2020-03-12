Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in AutoNation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in AutoNation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

