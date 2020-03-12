15,912 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 219,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,088,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,748,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.62.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRX opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

