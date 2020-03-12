Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $97.88 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.