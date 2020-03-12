Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

PODD stock opened at $172.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 956.17 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

