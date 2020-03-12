Citigroup Inc. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Semtech by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Semtech by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

