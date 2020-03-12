15,436 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

